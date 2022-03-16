Reviewing Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Euroseas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $36.49 million 0.39 -$9.71 million ($1.94) -1.46 Euroseas $93.89 million 2.12 $42.88 million $5.94 4.77

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euroseas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -26.60% -10.67% -6.46% Euroseas 45.67% 81.93% 30.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Performance Shipping and Euroseas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.39%. Euroseas has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.09%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Euroseas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Euroseas beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Euroseas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers. The company was founded on May 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

