Reviewing WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) & Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Criteo has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Criteo and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 5.97% 15.45% 9.68% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Criteo and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 0 2 5 0 2.71 WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.48%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than WPP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Criteo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Criteo and WPP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.25 billion 0.74 $134.46 million $2.10 13.04 WPP $17.60 billion 0.90 $876.90 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Criteo.

Summary

Criteo beats WPP on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network. The company was founded by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay, Pascal Gauthier, Laurent Quatrefages and Romain Niccoli on November 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

