ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Purchases $156,358.10 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 154,810 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $156,358.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 32,277 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,890.85.

On Thursday, February 24th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 395,009 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $406,859.27.

On Thursday, January 27th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 1,750 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 200 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210.00.

ReWalk Robotics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 530,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.90. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

