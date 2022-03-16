Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.88). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 210%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. 689,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $534.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

