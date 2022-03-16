Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,188 shares of company stock worth $126,428 in the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rimini Street in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,789. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $480.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rimini Street (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.