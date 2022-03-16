Rise Market Cap Reaches $324,558.89 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Rise has a market capitalization of $324,558.89 and $28.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00036252 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000762 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 195,066,953 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

