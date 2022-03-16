RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Stock Price Up 1%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 24,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 78,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.
About RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RIV Capital (CNPOF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.