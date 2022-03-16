RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 68.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,269. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.91.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 430,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 975,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 172,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.