RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $2.13. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 549,205 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on RLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLX. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in RLX Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in RLX Technology by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.