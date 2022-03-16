ROAD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,649.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. ROAD has a market cap of $54,896.28 and approximately $43,649.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROAD has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.41 or 0.06700338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,978.05 or 0.99682657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00040029 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

