Robert G. Miller, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EVBN stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $216.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.