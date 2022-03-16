Robert L. Nussbaum Sells 19,588 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,866,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,846. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

