Robert W. Baird Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Shares of STX stock opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

