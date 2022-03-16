Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Short Interest Up 22.2% in February

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,160,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 18,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $1,631,532.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,769 shares of company stock worth $7,795,551 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,446,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion and a PE ratio of -34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

