Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Short Interest Update

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,840,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 17,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.32.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. 165,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

