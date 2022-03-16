ROCKI (ROCKI) Price Reaches $0.12

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. ROCKI has a total market cap of $975,340.73 and $116,808.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROCKI has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.84 or 0.06657909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.04 or 0.99812833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00039704 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

