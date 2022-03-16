Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 3.3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 9,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 310,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIV. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

