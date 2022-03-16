Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Update

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $11.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.85. The stock had a trading volume of 184,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day moving average is $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.89. Roku has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

