Ronna Romney Sells 200 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95.

MOH stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,480. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.55 and a 12 month high of $334.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.18 and its 200-day moving average is $294.39.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,127,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

