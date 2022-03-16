ROOBEE Reaches Market Cap of $8.27 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00219149 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.