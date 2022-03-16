Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal Purchases 100,000 Shares

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ROOT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 4,156,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $408.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.27. Root, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $15.41.

Get Root alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

About Root (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.