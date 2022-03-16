Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $40.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Smartsheet stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

