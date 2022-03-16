Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.11) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,376 ($17.89) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($23.93) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($21.91) to GBX 1,670 ($21.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,678.20 ($21.82).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,205 ($15.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 26.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,283.20. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,607.17 ($20.90).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

