Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKWFF remained flat at $$29.00 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61.

KKWFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

