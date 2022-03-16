Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 8,958 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 267.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,195,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

CRL opened at $259.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.99 and its 200 day moving average is $369.95. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.