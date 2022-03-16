Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 46,000 Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN opened at 37.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 63.04. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 33.46 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Rivian from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rivian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rivian from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 92.00.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

