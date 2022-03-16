Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.74. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

