Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,916,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

