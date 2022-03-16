Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.54. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 10.58.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.