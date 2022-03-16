Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.73.

NYSE:LEA opened at $138.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. Lear’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.