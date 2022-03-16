Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,779 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 42.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 53.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.