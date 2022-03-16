Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FOX by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 2,771.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 40.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

FOX stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. Fox Co. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

