Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,138 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,508 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 9,188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,178,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

