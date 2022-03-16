Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,537,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 860,864 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.