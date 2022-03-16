Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $229.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.33. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

