Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $113.08 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.