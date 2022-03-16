Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,934 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in PG&E by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

