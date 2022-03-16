Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Textron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

