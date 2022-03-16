Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $249.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.38 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.