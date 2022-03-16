Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,375 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $405.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.64 and a 200 day moving average of $463.63. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $347.88 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

