Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 72,200 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE MBT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

