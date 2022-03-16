Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 7,701 Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $3,165,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $942,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $300,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $2,564,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

