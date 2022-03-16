Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 8,256 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,004,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $5,171,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,613 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

