Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.