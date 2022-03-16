Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,290 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

