Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 225,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

