Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,711 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.