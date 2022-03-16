Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $278.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.67 and its 200 day moving average is $273.77. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $307.76.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

