Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,101 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Teleflex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 22,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

NYSE:TFX opened at $335.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.07. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Teleflex Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.