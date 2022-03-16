Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,421 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Whirlpool by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Whirlpool by 492.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,946,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $190.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

